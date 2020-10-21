Dana Balter outraises John Katko in 3rd quarter

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Dana Balter out-fundraised incumbent Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) in the third quarter of the year in the race for New York state’s 24th Congressional District.

Balter, who was a professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, launched her 2020 campaign in April 2019 after narrowly losing her first campaign to three-time incumbent Katko by about 5 percentage points in 2018. Katko, a former federal prosecutor, is running for his fourth term in Congress.

Batler raised about $1.4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, while Katko raised about $971,000, campaign filings show. However, Katko has more funds left to spend in the final stretch of the campaign. He ended the quarter with $1 million cash on hand than Balter, who only had $284,000 available by the end of September.

Since the beginning of 2019, Balter has brought in about $2.5 million while Katko received about $3.3 million.

Balter’s largest donations have come from ActBlue, a nonprofit technology company that helps democratic candidates raise money from individual donors, as well as Emily’s List, a political action committee that helps elect female Democratic candidates.

Katko’s greatest contributions came from the Take Back the House 2020 Super PAC, which contributed its largest donation of about $51,047 in March 2019.

Since January 2019, Balter also spent almost $100,000 more from her donations than Katko. Katko spent about $2.1 million in total disbursements with Balter spending a total of about $2.2 million. Both candidates spent the majority of their funds on day-to-day campaign operations.