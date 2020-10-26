D.O. Sportscast: Everything you need to know about Rex Culpepper

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, looks into the evolution of quarterback Rex Culpepper and his football IQ. We speak with his high school quarterback coach, Robert Weiner, about how Culpepper developed to become SU’s starting quarterback. Who comes next if Culpepper gets hurt? We dive into life on the scout team with former scout team quarterback Zack Mahoney.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Nick Luttrell was a contributing producer on this episode.

