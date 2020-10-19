D.O. Sportscast: 45 Years of John Desko and his path to the Hall of Fame

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, dives into John Desko’s 45 seasons with Syracuse as a player and a coach. Desko, who coached Syracuse to 11 national titles in 22 seasons, has been selected for the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. Sports Editor Andrew Crane speaks with men’s lacrosse alumni about the seasoned coach.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital editor. Our producer for this episode was Jacy Cola. Game audio is from ESPN. This podcast does contain explicit language.

