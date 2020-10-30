Coronavirus cluster may result in campus shutdown, SU officials say

Several off-campus parties and large gatherings that took place in the last week could result in Syracuse University shutting down its campus, university officials said Friday.

The university recently announced a coronavirus cluster related to multiple parties that occurred last weekend. SU initially identified at least 21 student COVID-19 cases linked to parties held at Orange Crate Brewing Company and an unrecognized Greek organization, said Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, and Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado in an SU News release.

SU has since identified several other parties and large gatherings that occurred Thursday night and last weekend through videos on social media. The students who hosted the parties will be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, and several students will likely face suspension in the coming days for violating public health guidelines, Hradsky and Maldonado said.

“These actions have jeopardized the final weeks of residential campus instruction, and more importantly put members of our campus and Central New York Community at risk,” Maldonado and Hradsky said. “While the majority of our students continue to do the right things, by now we should all understand that reckless, careless and selfish behavior on the part of even a small number of us, has consequences for all of us.”

As of Monday, SU had confirmed 27 positive COVID-19 tests within New York state’s fixed two-week reporting window. If SU confirms 73 more positive tests before Nov. 9, the state will force the university to suspend in-person classes for at least two weeks.

Advertisement

Throughout the weekend, DPS and staff from the Division of Enrollment and the Student Experience will be monitoring off-campus residences for social gatherings that exceed five people, Maldonado and Hradsky said. About 70% of the COVID-19 cases from the clusters are associated with students living off campus, they said.

“The greatest threat to our ability to remain on campus this semester and welcome students back next semester is the behavior of students living off campus and activities occurring off campus,” Maldonado and Hradsky said.

Any students who are caught hosting or participating in Halloween parties that violate public health guidance will be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, they said.

“We have 25 days left on campus. It’s up to you if we make it that far,” Maldonado and Hradsky said. “Hold yourself accountable. Hold each other accountable. Think about how your actions will affect you, your family, your friends and our community.”