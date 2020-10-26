Common Council denies funding to community leadership training program

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Syracuse Common Council voted Monday not to fund a community leadership program, citing budget concerns.

The Leadership Greater Syracuse flagship program is a year-long program that provides leadership training and professional connections for participants. The program, which had 54 participants last year, began in 1990 as a partnership between the city of Syracuse, Onondaga County, Onondaga Community College and Centerstate CEO.

Council President Helen Hudson broke a tie among the council, striking down $7,500 in proposed funding for the program.

Hudson said Leadership Greater Syracuse is a “wonderful program” but agreed with other councilors that the city did not have the funds to pay for the program this year.

Syracuse cut $18.1 million from its budget due to revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic. The city plans to significantly cut funding to the Syracuse Police Department and the Syracuse Fire Department, as well as the public works and parks departments.

While the cuts will not result in any permanent layoffs, the city will implement hiring freezes, overtime restrictions and furloughs to recoup some of its losses. As of August, the city had only recouped $23 million of the $41 million in revenue it expected to lose due to the pandemic.

A shortage of federal assistance has contributed to the budget cuts, Mayor Ben Walsh has said.

The council also passed several pieces of legislation Monday meant to facilitate programming and activities in compliance with public health guidelines.

The city’s parks departments will partner with Fight For Hearts to provide virtual after-school fitness programs and with Wacheva Cultural Arts Inc. for a youth Africa Dance and Drum program. The two programs normally take place in person but will be held virtually this year to accommodate social distancing.

Funding for the programs will come from a previously awarded grant from the Onondaga County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

“Community centers are usually open right now, but we don’t want to let that stop us from having programs,” said Syracuse Parks Commissioner Julia LaFave.