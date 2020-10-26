The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

P aul Carcaterra broke the news to John Desko. It was May 18, more than two months after the coronavirus pandemic halted No. 1 Syracuse’s 2020 season at 5-0, and Carcaterra — an attack at Syracuse under Desko from 1994 to 1997 — set up a conference call with a few former SU players.

His brother, Brian, and the US Lacrosse’s executive board had just decided on the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. One of the selections was Desko.

Last weekend would’ve been the official ceremony, the remembrance of Desko’s ongoing 45-year tenure that’s included 11 national championships and 33 final four appearances as a player and coach. But the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

As Desko continues another fall of workouts and training sessions with players, The Daily Orange spoke with 15 of his former players, highlighting the stories and moments — as told by the players — that shaped his rise as the fourth head coach in Syracuse’s 104-year program history. After his selection, all four Syracuse coaches are in the Hall of Fame.

“He’s the CEO of the program,” said Kevin Rice, an attack from 2012 to 2015. “He’s been around the program forever.”

The 80s: After a four-year playing career at Syracuse from 1976 to 1979, Desko joined Roy Simmons Jr.’s staff in 1980 as an assistant coach. They won Syracuse’s first NCAA title three years later and added two more to close the decade, establishing yearly national championship expectations that have followed the program to this day.

Brad Kotz, four-time All-American, 1982 to 1985

We all grew up in Camillus, and we all played at Shove Park. It had a hockey rink where coach (Mike) Messere started back in the late 70s a box lacrosse league. In 1981, which was my senior year in high school, I played with coach Desko on the same team. That was really the first time I got to know him.

We ended up winning the league that summer, which in Camillus is a pretty big deal. But it was there that I learned that he’s definitely got leadership in spades and he’s a good communicator. He’s a fun guy to play with, and he’s a tough guy.

Matt Palumb, All-American, three-time national champion, 1987 to 1990

My sophomore year, we opened up down at (Johns) Hopkins, and I’m starting in the goal, and we’re going over the scouting report. Back in those days, coach Desko was a very good shooter, he could just really bring it, so he’d warm me up a lot. During the week, he’d say, “Hey, Matt Panetta for them, this is his kind of shot.”

And then he got to one of their midfielders, a kid named John Wilkins, who wore No. 17, I’ll never forget. And he said, “Matty, what he’s gonna do, he’s gonna come in underhand from about 12-15 yards out, but every time, without fail, he’s gonna bring it up and put it up high under the crossbar. He shoots, be ready for it, but that’s what he’s gonna do.”

The game starts, Hopkins gets the ball and they move it around. It gets to this kid, and sure as shit, he puts his stick down low, and I get caught up in the heat of the game and I get down low with him. And of course, he blows it right past me, right past my head, underneath the bar, and my stick’s about three feet off the ground, down where his stick was at the time. As it’s getting the net, I go, “Ah fuck.” I hear a scream from the sidelines: “Matthew, Matthew.”

And then I finally look over at him, and he puts his hand up by the side of his head. “Was it here? Was it here?”