How to celebrate Halloween in Syracuse during a pandemic

Sanitizing stations and socially distanced waiting rooms are just a few of this year’s additions to the usual ghosts and monsters that scatter the CMC Haunted House in Cicero.

Although the pandemic has halted multiple Syracuse Halloween traditions, events such as the CMC Haunted House are continuing celebrations in a COVID-19 safe environment. These events are open to Syracuse locals and Syracuse University students, whose normal Halloween plans have been thrown off by the pandemic.

SU sophomore Keegan Hemlock sympathizes with the children who are missing out on trick-or-treating and being out with friends.

“It limits everything for Halloween. I haven’t even shopped or done anything for candy or decoration,” he said. “COVID-19 has restricted a lot of fun events that I would go to with my family. I’m happy that some of the events are functional, but we lose that feeling of Halloween magic.”

The CMC Haunted House raises money for the CMC Dance Company. Sarah Lee | Assistant Photo Editor

Michael Folsom, the spokesperson for CMC Haunted House, said that the organization has introduced a hybrid event, where they allow a “haunted experience” while following social distancing guidelines.

The CMC Haunted House now requires patrons to sign a COVID-19 health form and takes their temperatures prior to entry. The venue also has socially distanced waiting areas where CMC staff members call guests’ numbers to enter.

“COVID-19 has changed the mindset of the entire world, and being in New York, there are so many tight restrictions,” Folsom said. “We want to ensure that our guests know we are following any guidelines and the local guidelines that are set by the government and CDC.”

Folsom has worked with the CMC Haunted House, which is an annual fundraiser for the CMC Dance Company, since 2002. Each year, the haunted house receives praise for their props, costumes and overall scares, he said.

The haunted house always features a theme, such as classic horror or Disney horror. This year the haunted house has two trails for visitors, “Demons and Death” and “Stage and Scream.”

SU sophomore Angelina Shenandoah goes to the CMC Haunted House, Fright Nights and other Halloween events every year.

“I get sad because my family isn’t sure if my younger siblings are going out,” she said. “We are happy that there are events so we can have that feeling of normalcy.”

Other people have plans to celebrate Halloween with drive-thru events. Onondaga Community College and the Southwest YMCA are holding a drive-thru trick-or-treat activity for families on Halloween from 10 a.m. until noon.

People can also view Halloween at the Park, a Halloween-themed light display from the safety of their car while driving through Jamesville Beach Park.

Hemlock doesn’t think that COVID-19 will change Halloween forever. He understands why certain places have strict restrictions and hopes life will be normal for Halloween 2021.

“For my little sister, my parents aren’t sure if they’re letting her go out but if they do, they’ll keep an eye out for her,” Hemlock said. “I think the one thing we can do is stay strong. We’re all in this together and hopefully next year everything will be back to normal.”