Boost the ‘Cuse fundraising campaign raises $886,000 in 24 hours

Syracuse University’s fourth annual “Boost the Cuse” day-long fundraising campaign raised nearly $900,000 on Thursday. The total was a decrease from previous years, but it still surpassed the campaign’s goal.

The 24-hour fundraising event began at 12:01 a.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, with the goal of attracting 2,024 students, faculty and alumni to donate to SU. This year, 3,429 donors raised a total of $886,039.

Last year’s event, which ran for 44 hours, set a 5,000 donor goal and ultimately earned over $1.6 million.

Participants in the event had the option to donate to any of SU’s individual schools and colleges or to a specific area of interest or support.

Falk College received $85,378 in donations this year, the highest amount out of any individual school or college. The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs earned the second-highest amount, with $65,962 in donations.

The university also raised $35,079 for the Black and Hispanic Undergraduate Scholarship Fund. SU’s Office of Multicultural Advancement raised $35,029, the highest amount raised in the “additional areas of support” category.

Boost the Cuse typically includes on-campus events and activities. This year’s event campaign ran completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.