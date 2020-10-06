Barnes Center shuts down due to uptick in student coronavirus cases

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Barnes Center at The Arch has shut down effective immediately due to a cluster of coronavirus cases among SU students.

A Syracuse University employee inside the building Tuesday turned students away and said the shutdown is the result of an uptick in coronavirus cases among students. The Ernie Davis gym and the outdoor workout spaces on the Women’s Building Field have also shut down, according to emails obtained by The Daily Orange.

The university identified a cluster of coronavirus cases Tuesday among students related to at least one off-campus party that took place late last week. SU had identified at least 13 new cases related to the cluster as of Tuesday morning and is expecting to find more, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in an SU News release.

Robert Snow, assistant director for esports, told Barnes Center employees in an email obtained by The Daily Orange not to come in if they had shifts Tuesday. Snow did not know how long the shutdown would last.

Senior Angella Hwang, who is a supervisor in the esports center, said a member of the Barnes Center’s professional staff came in this afternoon and told the staff to go home. The employee did not provide any details about the reason for the short-notice closure or how long it might last, Hwang said.

“I think many of us were just as puzzled as they were,” she said.

The university’s coronavirus dashboard shows 16 new coronavirus cases among students in central New York since Monday, with the total number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York at 25. 62 students are in quarantine, an increase of 22 since Monday.