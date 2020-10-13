Andre Cisco opts out of the 2020 season, declares for 2021 NFL Draft

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Andre Cisco has opted out of the rest of the 2020 college football season and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter. Syracuse’s junior safety injured his ACL in pregame warm-ups three weeks ago, and head coach Dino Babers ruled him out for the season.

Thank You for turning me into a demonstration…

MY PATH. #LETSBALL pic.twitter.com/AWNBISNi48 — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) October 13, 2020

“(Entering the NFL Draft) is something I have been dreaming of since I was 8 years old, and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity, even under the unfortunate circumstances,” Cisco says in the video. “I have given this school everything I got, and this community has given it back ten fold. I can’t wait to make y’all proud, let’s ball.”

Austin Beehner, Syracuse’s director of video operations, posted a video of Cisco on his Instagram on Monday night. The video has since been deleted.

Babers confirmed Monday morning that Cisco would miss the rest of the year with an injury. A source told The Daily Orange that Cisco had an ACL injury and has not been on campus since colliding with wide receiver Ed Hendrix in warmups prior to the Georgia Tech game on Sept. 26.

Cisco recorded 13 interceptions in his first two seasons and two games with the Orange. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report said Cisco was one of his top safeties on the board for next season’s draft. Many experts project him to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft.

Hate to see Andre Cisco lost for the year with a knee injury. One of the best ball-hawking safeties in the 2021 draft class and has been a monster at Syracuse. Was in the running for the top safety spot on my board. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 12, 2020

Contributing writer Nick Luttrell contributed reporting to this story.