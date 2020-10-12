Preseason All-American Andre Cisco to miss rest of season with ACL injury

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Preseason All-American safety Andre Cisco will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to an injury, head coach Dino Babers announced Monday.

Cisco experienced an ACL injury and has not been on the Syracuse campus since his injury occurred, a source told The Daily Orange.

After Cisco collided with Ed Hendrix earlier this season during pregame warm-ups against Georgia Tech, Babers described the injury as a “lower extremity injury.” Cisco spent the entire game against the Yellow Jackets on the SU sidelines, wearing his jersey without any pads or equipment on.

The junior safety wasn’t spotted on SU’s sideline in its 38-24 loss to Duke, even as multiple other injured players, including safety Eric Coley, were present. Cisco is one of Syracuse’s 10 key contributors, including quarterback Tommy DeVito, now missing due to injury.

Cisco is eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after this season. If he does, multiple draft experts project him to be selected within the first two rounds of the 2021 Draft. In his first two seasons with the Orange, Cisco recorded 12 interceptions and 125 total tackles.

With to the free year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cisco has two years of eligibility remaining.