35 SU physics students, faculty denounce Deepak Chopra event

The Division of Enrollment and the Student Experience at Syracuse University sent out an email on Tuesday announcing an event titled “An Evening with Dr. Deepak Chopra” to take place on Friday. Chopra is arguably the most prominent peddler of pseudoscience and misinformation in the world. He is cut from the same cloth as flat-earthers, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. Worse still, he has authored several books exploiting those in need, under the pretense of self-care, and has profited from it.

We, as members of the scientific community of SU, cannot sit idly by while a renowned fraud is given a platform to sell his brand. We therefore condemn this decision made by the university to have an association with Chopra and his brand in any capacity. It undermines the work we do as scientists and educators, making steady progress not only in our fields through research but also in trying to educate the community on science and scientific thinking. The importance of critical thinking, especially in the current climate, cannot be understated, and the proliferation of pseudoscience and misinformation is not to be taken lightly. For an example of its impacts, look no further than the (still rising) heavy death toll from COVID-19 in the United States. This was caused in a large part due to negligence from the government and its embrace of pseudoscience and misinformation.

We recognize that mental health and wellness are of great importance, especially in these tough times, and we are in full support of the university’s initiative to address these issues. We also recognize that meditation and mindfulness have real, positive effects. However, to say that “Chopra has been at the forefront of health and wellness,” as it states on the event’s invitation, is a massive insult to the people who dedicate their professional lives to advancing the field of health and wellness with methods shown to work. Moreover, it is a betrayal of the people in the SU community struggling with their own mental health.

Chopra’s book, “Quantum Healing,” is one of many that is full of false, pseudoscientific claims such as “the effects quantum mechanics has on health.” Chopra severely misuses jargon from physics and chemistry, starting from the very title of the book. It is this (mis)use of jargon that gives it the illusion of authenticity to the untrained eye, which is what makes people like Chopra dangerous. He has built his brand on such lofty hogwash claims and profited from the false hope the readers derive therein. Opening the gates for the consumption of his products by our community would serve to be detrimental to their wellbeing, at a point in time when staying healthy is crucial. SU’s invitation and association with Chopra not only endorses his brand of pseudoscience but also promotes it, as Chopra will be using SU’s platform to market his fraudulence. Hearing Chopra’s message might cause people to rely on his false methods, thereby dissuading those in need from seeking real, medical help.

We implore the administration to reconsider their decision to invite Chopra and call for the immediate cancellation of this event. Let us come together to reject not just his brand of pseudoscience, but relent against these institutions that spread fictitious knowledge altogether.

Advertisement

Sincerely,

Bharath Sambasivam,

PhD candidate, Department of Physics

List of signatories:

Michelle Berry, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Elenna Capote, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Faraz Chahili, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Prashali Chauhan, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Brad Cole, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Matthew Cufari, Undergraduate, Department of Physics

Nicholas Didio, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Pan Dong, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Abhilash Yallappa Dombara, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Walter Freeman, Associate Teaching Professor, Department of Physics

Mahesh Gandikota, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Julia Giannini, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Tyler Hain, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Vito Mariano Iaia, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Ali Imran, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Indrajeet, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Chandler Martin, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Tianna McBroom, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Patrick Miles, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Mario Olivares, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Kamalendu Paul, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Ari Joel Pedersen, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Arnab Pradhan, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Gabriele Rigo, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Ohana B. Rodrigues, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Sourav Roy, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Kenneth Ratliff, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Michael Senatore, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Ethan Stanifer, PhD alumnus, Department of Physics

Maxx Swoger, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Daniel Vander-Hyde, PhD Candidate, Department of Physics

Aravindhan Venkateswaran, PhD candidate, Department of Physics

Laurel White, Undergraduate, Department of Physics

Eric Yelton, PhD candidate, Department of Physics