3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 38-14 blowout loss against Wake Forest

Syracuse lost its third-straight home game by double digits on Saturday. Since the Orange opened the new Carrier Dome with a win against Georgia Tech, the losses worsened. Syracuse (1-6, 1-5 Atlantic Coast) piled up a 14-point defeat to Duke, a 17-point loss to Liberty and now a 24-point beatdown, 38-14, to Wake Forest (4-2, 3-2) Saturday in the Dome.

The Orange’s loss on Saturday confirmed that SU will finish with its fourth losing season in five years under head coach Dino Babers. After the Orange scored to cut the deficit to 10-7, Wake Forest scored 28 unanswered points and coasted in the second half to its fourth win of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the Orange’s fourth-consecutive loss:

Rex Culpepper has his worst game since becoming starter

Culpepper made his first career start against Liberty and threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. In his second game, the Orange’s backup quarterback had a costly fumble — which was returned for six — and tossed three interceptions in the defeat to No. 1 Clemson. When SU was down just six in the third quarter to No. 1 Clemson, it was Culpepper’s turnovers that led to the Tigers breaking open a lead. Even despite the turnovers and mistakes, Babers insisted the Orange’s other quarterbacks were not ready to play. His two other options, JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz, had never attempted a pass before in a college football game.

On Saturday, the SU offense certainly looked more explosive when Morgan entered the game midway through the fourth quarter. Morgan led the Orange down the field for a touchdown score, their second score of the game. He escaped the pocket to complete the Orange’s longest pass of the day and found Luke Benson in the end zone for a touchdown.

Prior to Morgan entering the game, Culpepper had a fumble late in the first half that nearly led to more Wake Forest points. He threw a pick six on the second drive of the second half, just one play after Wake Forest had extended its lead to 17. He threw too late to the outside, and the cornerback for the Demon Deacons stepped in front of it for the pick six. Culpepper’s final throw of the game was intercepted early in the fourth quarter.

Culpepper finished 15-of-27 for 81 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Morgan went 7-for-7 for 57 yards and a touchdown on his first real collegiate drive.

Third downs make the difference

Syracuse entered the game 98th out of 101 FBS teams in third down conversion rate, and those issues continued on Saturday, while Wake Forest converted six of its first seven third downs on offense, and finished with 9-of-17 converted.

The game’s biggest play came on a third down, when the Orange missed a chance to sack Wake quarterback Sam Hartman, and the quarterback escaped the pocket. As Hartman reached the line of scrimmage, he fired deep, and the Orange secondary had blown a coverage. Jaquarii Roberson broke off an 80-yard touchdown to push the Demon Deacons’ lead from 17-7 to 24-7.

The Orange defense had done a solid job of preventing the big play by Wake Forest to that point, as the Demon Deacons were second best in offensive explosiveness entering the game. But WFU kept moving the chains on third down, some of the conversions coming by way of penalties by SU’s defensive line or secondary.

Because the Demon Deacons were able to prevent negative plays on first and second downs, they ended up in much more manageable third down conversions, and could keep their offense on the field.

Compare this to Syracuse, who finished 3-of-11 on third downs, two of those conversions coming on the final drive of the game. On SU’s two opening drives, it was penalties that pushed the Orange into third-and-longs, which they were unable to convert. On the third drive, Culpepper was sacked out of field goal range. Syracuse’s woes on third down have been an ongoing issue for two consecutive years, and it’s not clear how the Orange can overcome this.

Cooper Lutz was a bright spot on Syracuse’s offense

SU’s offense struggled to find big plays or sustain drives, and without any of its four running backs who they’d expected to have at the start of the season, redshirt sophomore Cooper Lutz was one of the few spots where the Orange were able to move the chains and break off plays of more than 10 yards. Lutz showed some burst around the edge, found holes that the offensive line opened up and led the Orange in both rushing and receiving on Saturday.

Lutz redshirted the 2018 season and did not play at all in 2019. In practice, he was a scout teamer and played some slot receiver. Once the Orange knew they would be without top two running backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard, Lutz took snaps as the lead running back in one of the Orange’s two scrimmages as Babers held out Jawhar Jordan.

Even with the two opt-outs, though, Lutz entered the 2020 season fourth on the SU depth chart, behind Jordan, Markenzy Pierre and emerging freshman Sean Tucker. Injuries to Jordan and Tucker gave Lutz his chance, who carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards in the loss. He also compiled four catches for 25 yards out of the backfield.

His number of touches indicates that he has passed Pierre on the depth chart, as Pierre managed just one carry for a loss of two yards. While the SU passing offense was completely shut down and the Orange averaged 3.1 yards per pass attempt with Culpepper in, Lutz’s running enabled the Orange to get on the board at all.