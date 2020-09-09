Tyrell Richards arrested Aug. 8 for impaired driving, disciplined by SU

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Redshirt junior linebacker Tyrell Richards was arrested on Aug. 8 for driving while impaired, a Manlius police official confirmed to The Daily Orange. Richards was driving on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville.

Richards “has been disciplined in accordance with team and athletic department protocols for this incident,” according to a statement from the university.

Though Richards was an expected starter in the spring, he was not listed on the team’s Week 1 depth chart. Running backs Jarveon Howard and Abdul Adams were also not listed, as they have opted out of the season.

The Athletic reported that Richards was also among Syracuse’s opt-outs, but that is apparently not the case.

Advertisement

Syracuse LB Tyrell Richards has deleted a tweet in which he pushed back on a report that he's opted out for the 2020 season. Should've taken a screenshot, but to paraphrase, Richards said that he wasn't aware of such a decision. SU Athletics has not confirmed any opt outs. — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) September 8, 2020

On Aug. 27, after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Richards expressed discomfort on social media with the idea of playing sports during such racial strife.

“Why am I playing in a country to entertain people that don’t care about our well being unless we’re on the field,” Tyrell Richards, a starting linebacker for Syracuse, said in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday. “F*** playing sports, we don’t need to distract them from s***, make everyone look at what’s really going on because at the end of the day … I AM JACOB BLAKE.”

Richards was listed as the starting weak side linebacker in the spring. He was coming off as redshirt sophomore year where he led SU with six special teams tackles, which earned him the team’s most outstanding special teams player award. In 10 games, he recorded 14 total tackles — three for loss — one sack, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.