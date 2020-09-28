Trill Williams, Sean Tucker earn weekly ACC awards after Georgia Tech win

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

In response to Syracuse’s 37-20 win over Georgia Tech, the Atlantic Coast Conference recognized running back Sean Tucker and defensive back Trill Williams.

Tucker emerged as SU’s best option in the backfield by exploding for 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The true freshman won the ACC Running Back of the Week award and became the first SU freshman to run for over 100 yards since 2015.

Early the first quarter, Tucker took an inside handoff up the middle, fought through contact and rolled over a defender for a 38-yard score — the first of the newly renovated Carrier Dome. He finished with 4.7 yards per carry.

On the defensive end, Williams played another stellar game, this time tallying five tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception to earn ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Advertisement

In the most exciting play of SU’s early season, Williams scored a touchdown after his roommate and secondary partner Ja’Had Carter flipped the ball back to him during an interception return. Williams streaked down the sideline.

Wild things happening in this Syracuse game pic.twitter.com/eTuVxccVvw — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) September 26, 2020

In SU’s first games, North Carolina and Pittsburgh largely avoided throwing in Williams’ direction, and Saturday proved why.