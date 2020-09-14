If you’ve recently scrolled through Instagram stories, you’re likely familiar with a particular format of post that begins with, “If you _______, unfollow me.” The blank could be filled with statements ranging from “If you support President Donald Trump” to “If you don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement.” But the commonality between these posts is that they usually come from the political left.

Though I am a leftist myself, I was still very unsettled when I found these posts spreading like wildfire.

Let me first say that, in the case of users who are specifically targeting those who spread bigoted hate speech on social media, these posts are well-warranted. Any action victims of such abuse take to avoid it is understandable. If I were in their position, I would also seek isolation from people who make me feel unsafe.

What has me alarmed, however, is seeing people who are not subject to any danger from the beliefs stated in the post amplify these messages. We should exercise empathy in all social and political conversations, but in this particular instance, these posts are using empathy wrong.

What good does prompting anyone who believes a harmful opinion to unfollow you on social media do? Does it help anyone? I’d argue that it doesn’t.

Advertisement

The purpose of these posts seems to be showing those who are being threatened that you support them. The posts are merely a demonstration of loyalty, which isn’t necessarily a flawed concept. Support can do good. But the issue is that, in this case, the support you’re giving perpetuates the need for support in the future. It’s a never-ending cycle. Assuming that every person who disagrees with you unfollows you, you lose any opportunity to potentially influence the opposing viewpoint.

Sharing opinions is the basis of effective debate and becomes a platform for changing the problems you see in the world. But with these posts, you’re Instead cutting away at the reins of society that hold these people back from further radicalism.

The heartbreaking aspect of this cycle is the loss of potential. The people that you tell to unfollow you will do so and continue believing what they believe as if nothing ever happened. Instead of promoting the divide, you could spark change by engaging in productive dialogue.

I implore you to have conversations. You need not hold back your outrage, but you should have the patience to explain why someone’s viewpoints are flawed. You are privileged to be able to post the phrase “unfollow me.” Use the fact that you feel safe posting these messages to instead promote others’ ability to feel safe discussing their viewpoints.

Charley Walton is a freshman television, radio and film major. Their column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at gcwalton@syr.edu.