Syracuse volleyball releases 8-game schedule

Syracuse announced its schedule for the 2020 season Friday morning. The eight-game season features four weekend matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

The Orange start their season Sept. 25 against 2019 ACC champion Pittsburgh. The Panthers head north for games Friday and Saturday in the Women’s Building.

Syracuse spends its next two weekends on the road, facing Notre Dame and Louisville on Oct. 2 and 3, and Oct. 9 and 10, respectively. The Orange beat both teams at home in 2019, but fell to the Cardinals and Fighting Irish on the road later that season.

Finally, the Orange return home for the final two games of the season against Boston College on Oct. 16 and 17. The team defeated Boston College twice during the 2019 season.

Syracuse finished 9-9 in conference play last season, good for eighth in the conference. All four of its opponents finished ahead of it in the standings, including Pittsburgh, who finished 18-0 in conference play to win their third consecutive conference title.