Syracuse released its women’s soccer schedule for the 2020 season, featuring nine regular season games solely against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Orange are coming off a season where they finished near the basement of the ACC with a record of 3-11-2 (1-7-1 ACC).

Nicky Adams enters her second season as the Orange’s head coach, looking to bring Syracuse back over the .500 mark for the first time since 2012. SU’s lone conference victory last year came against Wake Forest, a team it won’t face in 2020.

The unique schedule features five home games and four road games, with Pittsburgh being the only team Syracuse plays twice. The season opens with three consecutive games on the road beginning with Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, followed by matches against Louisville and Notre Dame.

Syracuse opens at home on Oct. 14 against the defending ACC champion North Carolina, who finished undefeated in conference play last season. Duke, Boston College and Pittsburgh come to SU Soccer Stadium and round out a string of four consecutive home games.

The Orange head to Miami then come home to host Virginia to close out the regular season on Nov. 1, with the ACC tournament quarterfinals beginning Nov. 10.

Below is Syracuse’s 2020 schedule with dates, times and locations.

Sept. 17 — at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Ambrose Urbanic Field)

Oct. 1 — at Louisville, 7 p.m. (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

Oct. 4 — at Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (Alumni Stadium)

Oct. 15 — North Carolina, 7 p.m. (SU Soccer Stadium)

Oct. 18 — Duke, 1 p.m. (SU Soccer Stadium)

Oct. 22 — Boston College, 7 p.m. (SU Soccer Stadium)

Oct. 25 — Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (SU Soccer Stadium)

Oct. 29 — at Miami, 7 p.m. (Cobb Stadium)

Nov. 1 — Virginia, 1 p.m. (SU Soccer Stadium)