Student under investigation for alleged sexual assault, SPD says

A Syracuse University student is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Brewster Hall, the Syracuse Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

SPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed the investigation in a message to The Daily Orange. The department declined to provide an incident report because the investigation is ongoing.

Posts regarding an incident of sexual assault in Brewster Hall have circulated on social media in the past week.

The university does not comment on active investigations to ensure due process and abide by federal privacy laws, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement.

“Where sufficient evidence exists that a student has engaged in sexual misconduct, our policy is to remove the individual from campus and if the survivor chooses, the case is referred to local law enforcement for criminal prosecution,” Scalese said.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act generally prohibits universities, both public and private, from releasing students’ educational records. However, FERPA allows universities to release the results of final disciplinary proceedings if a student commits a violent crime, including sexual assault.

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in May that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill must release the names and disciplinary records of students found responsible for sexual misconduct violations through UNC’s disciplinary proceedings. As a private university, SU could voluntarily release such records, but it would not be compelled to do so through a public records request.

“Syracuse University has a strong structure in place to prevent and respond to sexual and relationship violence,” Scalese said. “The University’s process to adjudicate sexual assault allegations is fully guided by federal and state law.”

News Editor Chris Hippensteel contributed reporting to this article.