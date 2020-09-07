SU confirms one new COVID-19 case among students since Friday

The active case numbers include active cases both within and outside central New York. The total case number includes all active cases and recoveries, both within and outside central New York, since Aug. 2.

Sept. 7

Syracuse University confirmed one case of the coronavirus since Friday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York dropped to two, a decrease of three since Friday. There are no new cases of the virus among faculty and staff.

There are currently 20 students in quarantine, a decrease of 18 since Friday. SU also reported four recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 37.

SU has administered a total of 25,310 tests on campus since reporting began Aug. 2 and has conducted 3,468 tests in the last ten days.

Sept. 4

SU has reported no new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday among students or employees in central New York.

The number of active cases among students, staff and faculty has dropped to five, a decrease of four since Wednesday. There are no active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

There are currently 38 students in quarantine, a decrease of seven since Wednesday.

SU has administered a total of 23, 892 COVID-19 test since reporting started on Aug. 2 and 3,284 tests have been administered in the last 10 days.

Sept. 2

SU confirmed one case of COVID-19 since Monday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among SU students, faculty and staff in the central New York area dropped to nine, a decrease of three since Monday. There are no active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

There are currently 45 SU students in quarantine, a decrease of eight since Monday. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 29 have recovered.

There have been no new cases reported among SU employees. One SU employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has administered a total of 23,256 COVID-19 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 5,302 tests in the last 10 days.

Aug. 31

SU has reported four COVID-19 cases since Friday among students in central New York.

The new cases raise the total number of active infections among SU students, faculty and staff in central New York to 12, an increase of two since Friday, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are no new cases reported among SU employees. One employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has confirmed 38 total COVID-19 cases among students and employees both within and outside of central New York since reporting began Aug. 2. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 26 have recovered.

There are currently 53 SU students in quarantine, an increase of 14 since Friday.

SU has administered a total of 22,126 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 10,358 tests in the last 10 days.

Aug. 28

SU has reported one COVID-19 case since Wednesday among students in central New York.

The additional case brings the total number of active COVID-19 infections among SU students and employees in central New York to 10, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are no new cases among SU employees, according to the dashboard. Only one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has confirmed 34 total COVID-19 cases among students and employees both within and outside central New York since reporting began Aug. 2. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 23 have recovered.

There are currently 39 SU students in quarantine, an increase of 13 since Wednesday. Not all students in quarantine are staying in SU’s quarantine housing at the Sheraton Hotel.

SU has administered a total of 21,656 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 17,761 in the last 10 days.

Aug. 26

SU confirmed seven COVID-19 cases among students in the central New York area since Monday.

Two days after the official start of residential classes, the number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York has increased to nine, the university’s COVID-19 dashboard shows. A total of 26 students are now in quarantine, an increase of 14 since Monday.

Not all students in quarantine are staying in SU’s quarantine housing at the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications. SU officials have said the availability of quarantine and isolation housing would play a pivotal role in any decision to shut down campus.

SU has now confirmed 33 total COVID-19 cases among students and employees both in and outside of central New York since reporting began Aug. 2, with 23 cases having recovered. One SU employee has tested positive for the virus since reporting began.

The university has also administered a total of 21,043 COVID-19 tests on campus, conducting 17,885 in the last 10 days.

Aug. 24

The number of active COVID-19 infections among SU students has decreased by 10, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The university confirmed one new student case in central New York since Friday. SU also confirmed one new employee case, its first since reporting began Aug. 2. The employee has not been on campus since Aug. 11, according to the dashboard.

In total, 22 students have recovered from COVID-19 since Aug. 2. Twelve students are currently in quarantine, a decrease of six since Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases, a figure that includes both active infections and recoveries, now stands at 26. Of those, 25 are among students both within and outside of central New York.

SU has administered a total of 19,473 tests on campus, with 5,948 tests conducted since Friday and 15,540 tests administered in the last 10 days.

Aug. 21

Five additional students in central New York have tested positive for COVID-19, according to SU’s COVID-19 tracker.

SU is currently monitoring 14 active cases among students, seven within central New York and seven outside of the region. There are now 18 students in quarantine, and the university has administered 12,181 tests on campus in the past 10 days.

In total, 25 students both within and outside of central New York have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 2, and 11 have recovered. The university confirmed the total number of cases, which is not displayed on the dashboard, is the combination of both active cases and recoveries.

Students living off campus must get a COVID-19 screening before they can begin classes on Monday. The screenings will be offered through Sunday between noon and 6 p.m. at the corner of Ostrom and Euclid avenues, as well as the former Health Services center and Falk College Plaza. SU will also offer screenings at the Skytop Parking Lot from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Aug. 18

SU has confirmed five COVID-19 cases among students since Aug. 11, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of the five cases, two are among students within central New York.

The university is currently monitoring 13 active cases among students, five within central New York and eight outside the region. Ten students are currently in quarantine.

In total, 23 students have tested positive since Aug. 2, and 10 have recovered. No SU employees have tested positive for the virus. The university has administered 4,850 tests on campus since last week and 6,194 tests since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU confirmed last week that three students in central New York had tested positive for the virus since Aug. 2. The three cases have not resulted in any additional exposures, a university official said Aug. 11.

Aug. 11

Eight SU students have tested positive for the COVID-19 since Aug. 2.

SU updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday to begin tracking the number of new infections among SU students and employees, as well as the total number of active cases, students quarantining and tests administered on campus.

Three of the cases are among students in central New York, while five are among those outside of the area. No employees have tested positive for the virus. The university has administered 1,344 tests on campus.

Students are required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arriving on campus. SU instructed students who lack reliable access to testing to request an at-home testing kit from the university to complete prior to traveling to campus.

Returning students subject to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory must receive testing during their self-quarantine. Students quarantining in SU housing were required Aug. 2 to verify at a drive-thru check-in at Manley Field House that they received a negative test pre-arrival.

Results for at-home testing kits become available between 48 and 72 hours after the sample arrives at the lab, university officials have said.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.