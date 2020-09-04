The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse field hockey will play a shortened nine-game schedule this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, including six conference games, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Sept. 4.

The Orange open their season on Sept. 18 with a home game against Duke, though the game won’t count as one of six conference games. SU’s first conference game that counts toward the standings is two days later, also against Duke.

Syracuse, which finished fifth of seven ACC teams with a 3-3 conference record last season, is set to play doubleheaders against Duke, Virginia and Boston College, in addition to one game against North Carolina, Wake Forest and Louisville. For the three teams the Orange are playing twice, only one game will apply for the ACC’s standings.

SU has home games against Duke, Boston College and Louisville and will travel to North Carolina, the defending national champions, as well as Virginia and Wake Forest.

The ACC Championship — scheduled to be played at Duke’s Jack Katz Stadium on Nov. 5, 6 and 8 — will be a single-elimination tournament featuring all seven of the conference’s teams.

Last season, Syracuse lost 1-0 to Louisville in the first round of the ACC Championship. Although the Orange made the NCAA tournament, they were also eliminated in the first round after a 5-1 loss to Princeton.