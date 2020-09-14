In less than 2 weeks, Syracuse receives 4 class of 2022 verbal commits

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse secured its fourth verbal commit in the class of 2022 late Sunday night, with 4-star goalie Jimmy McCool announcing his decision to play for the Orange. He joins midfielder Zach Mercado, defensive midfielder Vinnie Trujillo and attack Michael Leo as commits since Sept. 2.

McCool, who plays for The New Hampton School in New Hampshire, has been consistently ranked near the top of his class’ goalie rankings — one with nine 4-star goalies that trail three 5-star goalies, according to Inside Lacrosse. The Orange will lose current starter and All-American Drake Porter after next season, but have two others on their current roster and will add Kyle Rolley, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2021, by the time McCool arrives.

SU MLAX gets another highly ranked 2022 commit: Jimmy McCool, a 4-star goalie from NH's The New Hampton School. From his @Inside_Lacrosse page: • "Loved to bait shooters and make them work by cutting down angles" Advertisement • "Able to get down to stymie low shots in spectacular fashion" https://t.co/wbQF3q52zO — Andrew Crane (@CraneAndrew) September 14, 2020

Syracuse’s first 2022 commitment came on Sept. 2 from Zach Mercado — an Austin, Texas native coached by former Syracuse All-American Dom Fin at Iron Horse. In a shortened 2020 season, Mercado, a midfielder, scored 19 goals and tallied 24 total points through seven games.

One week later, Trujillo, who Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders called “likely the best pure d-middie in the class right now,” joined the 2022 class. Leo, a lefty attack, followed a day later.

As college coaches across all sports have adjusted to recruiting during the coronavirus pandemic — including Syracuse football’s Zoom tours and commitments without meeting in-person — John Desko has done the same. The NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period until at least Sept. 30, meaning that Desko can’t visit prospects or their parents in-person. There were no summer camps, no live prospect days for the SU head coach to evaluate players with his staff. Recommendations of club and high school coaches, along with video packages, became more important, he said on May 7.

A class of 2022 recruit for the Orange from Austin, TX. The first Austin recruit for SU since atleast 2008, possibly longer. He was coached by Syracuse hall-of-famer Dom Fin at his club program @IronHorseLax. https://t.co/mugHqu0kqr — Arabdho Majumder (@aromajumder) September 3, 2020

Entering the 2021 season, Syracuse faces a roster and depth chart logjam with five seniors using an extra year of eligibility to return, something granted to all winter, spring — and now fall — athletes as COVID-19 altered seasons and forced adjustments. They’ll join a freshmen class that includes Owen Hiltz, the No. 3-overall prospect who was initially set on attending Denver but committed to Syracuse instead.

“You don’t want to be making mistakes with your scholarship money, because those are big mistakes and they’ll probably last for four years,” Desko said of recruiting.

In addition to McCool, Mercado, Trujillo and Leo, Syracuse has 13 class of 2021 commits — including six 4-stars. The Orange finished their shortened 2020 season undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country following a 15-9 win against Johns Hopkins on March 7.