Syracuse bolsters attacking options to replace Raposo, Ferrin, Soerlie

Syracuse advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2019 after earning an at-large bid, but the team was eliminated in a 2-1 loss to No. 16 St. John’s. The Orange struggled to string together consistent results, evident in their 2-4-2 conference record.

Due to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coronavirus schedule adjustments for 2020, Syracuse will play a shortened schedule with a minimum of six conference games.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Orange’s 2020 roster:

Who’s gone

The biggest question heading into the season is who will emerge as the Orange’s main offensive threat. Gone is All-ACC first-team forward Ryan Raposo, who was selected 4th overall in the MLS SuperDraft. Gone is attacking midfielder Massimo Ferrin, who played as SU’s second forward. And gone is forward Severin Soerlie, who graduated last year.

Raposo’s 22 goal contributions (15 goals, seven assists) combined with Ferrin’s 16 (seven goals, nine assists) and Soerlie’s eight (four goals, four assists) mean that Syracuse will be replacing the vast majority of its attacking output this season. The trio scored 63% of the Orange’s goals last season.

There will be significant turnover in the backline, too. If Syracuse continues to play its 3-5-2 formation, it will have to replace two of its starting defenders, wingback John-Austin Ricks and center back Nyal Higgins. Toronto FC selected Higgins as 19th overall in the MLS SuperDraft. Rotational defender Matt Orr and midfielder Brian Hawkins have also graduated.

Who’s back

Sophomore forward Luther Archimede should be first in line to replace Raposo, but he’ll have to improve his scoring output and refrain from earning red cards. He only had two more goals (4) than red cards (2) last season.

In midfield, the Orange have a lot of continuity outside of Ferrin. Versatile midfielder Hilli Goldhar, who mainly played at left wing in 2019, returns alongside fellow starters Amferny Sinclair — the NCAA’s 2019 leader in yellow cards — Julio Fulcar and Simon Triantafillou.

Center back Sondre Norheim returns for his senior season with senior Dylan McDonald and sophomore Noah Singelmann. Starting keeper Christian Miesch, who kept five clean sheets in the regular season, will be in goal for Syracuse in 2020.





Who’s new

Along with its annual recruiting class, Syracuse has replenished its squad with seven transfers, three of whom are graduate students.

Matt McDonnell, a second team All-Patriot League selection in 2019 with Boston University, headlines the graduate transfers. McDonnell should immediately compete for playing time in a revamped Orange attack, while Max Kent (Macalester College) and Tim Ekpone (Pittsburgh) should bolster Syracuse’s defensive depth.

The Orange added other attacking options with transfers Roque Viegas (Monroe College) and Manel Busquets (Duquesne). Viegas recorded 14 goals and 12 assists with Monroe in 2019, while Busquets was an All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection last season.

Syracuse added eight freshmen in defenders Kyle Gruno, Stephen Betz, Jackson Glenn, Kenny Clapp, midfielders Tony Shaw, Jack Coleman and forward Deandre Kerr. Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski, a graduate of Liverpool High School, is also part of the group.

What to expect

SU head coach Ian McIntyre needs to replace the scoring of Raposo and Ferrin, and he’ll likely rely on Archimede, McDonnell, Viegas and Busquets to share the goal-scoring burden. Any contributions from Kerr, a freshman, would be a bonus.

Improvement from set pieces, alongside more goals from midfield, could help alleviate any early growing pains with Archimede, the only forward returning from 2019.

Still, with a largely unchanged midfield and defense, Syracuse will likely be a solid, if unspectacular offensively, team in 2020.