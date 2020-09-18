SU-UVA scrimmage canceled after program member tests positive for COVID-19

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s men’s soccer scrimmage, originally scheduled for Saturday against Virginia, has been canceled after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

All other members of the program have tested negative, according to an SU Athletics release, and athletes are quarantining in accordance with New York state and CDC guidelines.

Men’s soccer is the second Syracuse program to have games or exhibitions postponed this weekend, with field hockey’s two-game series against Duke postponed after members of the team came in contact with an unaffiliated individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Orange’s exhibition against the Cavaliers was their first of the shortened 2020 season, and they’re scheduled to travel and face Navy in Annapolis, Maryland next Friday. One week later, SU is scheduled to play Pitt Oct. 3 at SU Soccer Stadium in its home-opener.

But at this point, with athletes now quarantined for an unspecified period of time, the logistics of those future games also remain in flux.