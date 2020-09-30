SU students can sign up for mandatory flu shot starting Saturday

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students can sign up to receive a free flu shot starting on Oct. 3, a university official announced Wednesday.

Students can schedule a flu shot appointment through the Barnes Center at The Arch’s patient portal up to 48 hours in advance, said Karen Nardella, medical director at the Barnes Center, in a campus-wide email. Appointments begin Oct. 5 and will continue throughout the end of the month, Nardella said.

The flu clinic at both the Carrier Dome and South Campus’s Sky Barn will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said.

Students who don’t receive a flu shot could be referred to the Office of Students Rights and Responsibilities and could lose access to campus facilities, Nardella said. Students who receive a flu vaccine outside of the university’s free flu clinic must upload paperwork to the Barnes Center’s portal to prove they got it, she said.

SU previously announced that all students would be required to get a flu shot as part of its public health guidelines for the fall semester. Students who are studying remotely for the fall semester but plan to return in the spring must also get the flu shot, Nardella said.

Students who would like to waive the requirement for either religious or medical reasons must upload a waiver to the Barnes Center’s portal.

“Thank you for your continued support and cooperation in protecting the health and well-being of our campus community,” Nardella said.