SU student sells fashionable, reusable masks

Syracuse University senior Pamela Flores is one of hundreds of thousands of people who have lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her uncle died in the summer due to COVID-19, and she decided to do something about it.

“I saw that a lot of young people were not wearing masks, and I sort of understand but didn’t really get why,” she said. “There were so many excuses like ‘I can’t breathe’ or ‘They’re so ugly,’ and I was like ‘You know, I can make them something.’”

This led to the creation of her company, Merak NY, which sells reusable silk-satin masks. The company is one of many presenting masks as a sustainable fashion accessory while maintaining health and safety.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people use cloth face masks or coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Flores and other designers have found a new market for their products.

Opening her business in July, Flores has sold over 300 masks within the U.S. and Canada. One of her friends, Micaela Olavarria, a junior attending the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, bought two masks from Flores because of their comfort and how good they look, she said.

Flores sourced the materials for her silk masks from the Garment District in New York City. Courtesy of Merak NY

When Olavarria, a fashion design major, posted a photo of her wearing the mask on her Instagram story, many people replied and asked where she got the mask.

Although fashionable reusable masks are popular now, Todd Conover, an assistant professor of fashion design at SU, said the trend isn’t here to stay.

“Once we’re not required to wear them anymore, then people will throw them all away and never want to see another one as long as they live,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to become some accessory staple.”

Flores is not planning on continuing her business when public health officials stop recommending masks — even though she wishes people would incorporate masks into their daily fashion.

Flores also noticed the environmental impacts of disposable masks. With as many sales as Flores has, people are willing to pay a little more for her product than buy cheaper disposable ones.

Because Merak is based in the U.S., the company also contributes to saving waste and energy, Conover said.

Reusable masks are a more sustainable alternative to disposable medical masks. Courtesy of Merak NY

“If you’re working within a community, you’re sourcing all your materials within that community. There’s less travel and less shipping of goods back and forth, so that is a sustainable method of operation,” he said.

For instance, Flores sourced her materials from the Garment District in New York City when she started her business and hand-sewed all of her masks. Because Merak is very small, her environmental footprint is smaller than large fast-fashion companies. She is asking friends from New York City for help because of the high demand.

Though she is Merak’s only employee right now, her older brother, Carlos Flores, who she lived with in New York City this past summer, was an important contributor to the company. He helped create the website and pushed her to start the company.

“Without him, I would have never honestly. I would have been too scared,” she said.

Merak also sells filters to insert into the mask to add an extra level of protection. Flores sells her filters at the same price she buys them, so she is not profiting from them, she said. She cares more about keeping people safe.

“I just took the opportunity to just honor my uncle and do something for our generation,” she said.