SU-Georgia Tech delayed over 30 minutes to confirm 3 COVID-19 test results

Syracuse’s football home opener against Georgia Tech was delayed more than 30 minutes to confirm negative COVID-19 tests before kickoff, SU announced on Twitter minutes prior to the original start time.

The game was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., but most of the players left the field before that time. After three Orange players were tested again and given the all clear, the Orange and Yellow Jackets came running out of their respective tunnels at 12:27 p.m. Three players had tested negative prior to kickoff, but the school wanted to confirm the negative test results, according to SU Athletics.

The game kicked off at 12:37 p.m, and Syracuse Athletics released a statement following kickoff that said those tests came back negative.