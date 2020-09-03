SU quarantines Ernie Davis Hall residents after possible trace of COVID-19

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is ordering all students who live in Ernie Davis Hall to return to their rooms for quarantine after wastewater testing found a “possible instance” of COVID-19.

An SU team will administer tests to all building residents today, with results expected in 24 to 48 hours, according to an email sent to Ernie Davis residents. The university is also testing all employees who work in the building.

The detection of a possible instance of COVID-19 does not definitely mean a resident has contracted the virus, said Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie in a campus-wide email. At this time, the university has only detected COVID-19 in the residence hall, not Ernie Davis Dining Hall, which has a separate sewer system.

If a resident or employee of Ernie Davis tests positive, the contact tracing process will begin immediately, Haynie said. Building residents will be required to quarantine in their rooms until the university receives the test results. SU will provide food and other necessities to residents during the quarantine.

SU will begin conducting room checks in Ernie at 4:15 p.m. and will continue until all students are in their rooms.

This is SU’s first announcement of possible COVID-19 traces found in a residence hall through the university’s wastewater surveillance program.