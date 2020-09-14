SU falls 4 spots in U.S. News and World Report ranking, ranked No. 58

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University fell four spots in the 2021 U.S. News and World Report ranking of best national universities.

SU is now ranked No. 58, tying with Florida State University, the University of Maryland at College Park, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington. The best national university rankings are published annually with a variety of other lists, including best colleges for veterans and best value schools.

The university only fell one spot last fall to No. 54 after previously jumping eight spots to No. 53 in 2019. SU’s first-year retention rate has remained the same as last year, at 91%, and it’s graduation rate is now 72%.

SUNY-ESF has jumped three spots to No. 118 along with the University of South Carolina and Rutgers University.

Advertisement

The ranked colleges are grouped according to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, according to U.S. News and World Report. The ranking’s methodology weighs outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinions, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

Top-ranking universities this year include Princeton University and Harvard University, which claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. Both Ivy League universities maintained their positions from the previous year. Columbia University is ranked in the No. 3 spot, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University tied for the No. 4 spot.