SU Fall Census data shows slight drop in international students enrollment

Enrollment for the fall semester is 21,322 students, a decrease of around 1,500 since last fall, according to university census data released in September.

The data presents student demographics by gender, ethnicity, Pell Grant status and undergraduate and graduate retention rates.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said at a Syracuse University Senate meeting Sept. 23 he believes SU will recover from the decrease in enrollment later this year. Some students deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic and are planning to return to SU in an upcoming semester, he said.

The university is also working with immigration authorities to enroll students facing visa or travel-related challenges, Syverud said. International student enrollment dropped from 19.6% in 2019 to 17.6% this fall, the data shows. The decline wipes away increases in international students enrollment made in 2018 and 2019.

SU’s female student enrollment increased by slightly less than 1% from fall 2019 to 52.6% of the student body. Male student enrollment decreased by the same amount. The census data did not provide data for nonbinary or gender noncomforming students.

The number of students receiving Pell Grants dropped by 97 students. This downward trend is a continuation from last year, when 214 fewer students received grants compared to the year prior. Pell Grants are federal subsidies given to students based on financial need. Students with Pell Grants now make up about 16% of the total student population, compared to 17% of enrolled students in fall 2018.

SU had a one-year retention rate of 89% for students entering college in fall 2019 and a 83% graduation rate for students who started college in fall 2014, according to the data.

Graduation rates from the 2014 cohort were 85% for white students, 82% for Asian students, 79% for Black students, 58% for Native American or Alaska Native students and 83% for Hispanic or Latino students. International students had an 81% graduation rate.

Total population of students by race/ethnicity: