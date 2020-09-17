SU’s 2-game series against Duke postponed after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s two-game series against Duke, originally scheduled for Friday and Sunday, has been postponed after an unaffiliated individual who came in contact with members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

All members of the team have tested negative, SU Athletics said in a release Thursday. Members of the team whom contact tracers determined to be “potentially exposed” to the virus are now quarantining in accordance with guidelines from New York state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The release did not specify how many Syracuse players are in quarantine or when the series would be rescheduled for.

The Orange were set to begin a shortened 10-game season with their home-opener against the Blue Devils on Friday. Though the opener wouldn’t have counted toward conference standings, Sunday’s game, also against Duke, would have.

SU has next weekend off before traveling to Charlottesville for a series against the Cavaliers on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. After that, the Orange’s schedule includes games on four weekends in October, with no games the weekend of Oct. 23.