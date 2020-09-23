SU cancels spring break, pushes semester back 6 days

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will cancel spring break for the 2021 spring semester to avoid travel complications related to the coronavirus pandemic, university officials announced Wednesday.

The spring semester will begin on Jan. 25, six days later than previously scheduled. Classes will end April 30 and final exams will take place from May 3 to May 6, said Chancellor Kent Syverud, Interim Provost John Liu and Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, in a campus-wide email.

“As our students, faculty and staff remain vigilant to continue residential learning and to remain on campus this semester, work is well underway to refine the spring 2021 schedule,” the officials wrote. “The University Public Health Team is working to finalize spring semester quarantine and COVID-19 testing procedures.”

SU’s announcement follows similar ones from other universities, with the University of Iowa, University of Kentucky and University of Michigan cutting spring break. Iowa and Kentucky will delay the start of their spring semesters to Jan. 25, the same day as SU.

Advertisement

SU will not hold weekend or holiday classes in the spring semester, the officials said. The university’s fall calendar includes holding classes on three weekends and Labor Day to fulfill required contact hours for courses.

The university will provide more information on the move-in process for the spring semester at a later time, they said. It is unclear how Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel order, which requires students traveling to New York from COVID-19 hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, will impact the return to campus this spring. The order affected over 3,000 SU students in the fall.

The university will hold commencement on May 9, either in-person or virtually depending on public health guidelines. SU’s individual schools and colleges will hold convocations on May 7 and May 8.

The commencement ceremony could also include the Class of 2020, depending on public health conditions, the officials said. SU held a virtual degree conferral for the Class of 2020 on May 10 after postponing the in-person ceremony.

“We appreciate your continued patience, flexibility and understanding as we work to provide a safe and productive academic year for everyone,” the officials said.