SU to begin second round of mandatory COVID-19 testing Tuesday

Syracuse University will begin its second round of mandatory COVID-19 testing for students on Tuesday, Sept. 8, an SU official announced Monday.

The university has developed a testing schedule based on students’ home college, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release. The university will use testing locations on the Quad and at Skybarn on South Campus to conduct the tests.

Testing centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the 10-day testing period, Haynie said. Students don’t need to make an appointment before arriving.

Residents of Ernie Davis and Sadler halls, regardless of their home college, must get tested Tuesday or Wednesday, Haynie said. Wastewater surveillance programs in both residence halls previously revealed traces of the virus.

Ernie Davis Hall was quarantined for about a day while SU conducted student testing. Sadler remained open since the positive test result there was less pronounced. Students and employees tested negative for the virus in both buildings.

SU will provide alternate testing dates next week for students who are unable to get tested on their school’s scheduled day.