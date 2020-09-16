Students express themselves through masks during COVID-19

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Though masks prevent Syracuse University students, faculty and staff from communicating through facial expressions, many are using them as an accessory to show off their personalities.

Masks have become a part of everyday life to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In New York state, face coverings are required in public and in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. SU’s Stay Safe Pledge also requires students to wear masks on campus.

“If you can’t smile at someone, if you can’t make facial expressions, you want to have something that people will look at and be like, ‘That’s cool. That looks good on you,’” said Emily Goldberg, vice president of SU’s Fashion and Design Society.

Some students, such as freshman Ava Lahijani, didn’t want to wear cloth masks at first and opted for disposable medical masks instead.

Advertisement

SU Junior Vivi Collymore learned from her linguistics professor that masks could cause a communications barrier. Abby Presson | Contributing Photographer

“I didn’t get a fabric mask (for) a while because I thought this would go away,” Lahijani said. “But I didn’t really want to get a mask and (have) it become a huge reality for me and a part of my everyday.”

Now, Lahijani regularly coordinates her patterned, fabric masks with her outfits.

Masks have also become a way to express one’s identity. For freshman fashion design major Esther Kim, masks have allowed her to make a fashion statement.

If you can't smile at someone, if you can't make facial expressions, you want to have something that people will look at and be like, ‘That’s cool. That looks good on you.’ Emily Goldberg, vice president of SU’s Fashion and Design Society

Fashion historically has played a role in representing the time and society in which it was created. Kim said she reflected on the role of masks in the United States and Korea, where she has dual citizenship, to show the differences between societies.

“Masks are so normalized because, in Korea, there’s really bad air pollution, too, over the summer, so using a mask (is something) they’re used to,” Kim said. “They’ve worn it, and people just wear masks as a fashion statement as well.”

Any fashion choices behind picking a mask should come second to making sure that quality masks are being used, Kim said. Despite being a fashion design student, Kim still wears medical masks to be safer.

Loading…

Junior Vivi Collymore’s linguistics professor distributed masks that, through a transparent piece, allowed students to see each other’s mouths. The masks drew her attention to the communications problems masks can cause.

“I’ve never seen someone wear that before,” Collymore said. “If someone needs to read lips and you don’t have that kind of mask, it’s pretty much impossible.”

Masks can also serve as a reminder of both the physical and emotional separation during the pandemic, said Melissa Chessher, chair of the magazine, news, and digital journalism department at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and co-director of the Fashion and Beauty Communications Milestone.

Companies in the fashion industry have an obligation to make masks that keep their customers safe, SU junior Emily Goldberg said. Abby Presson | Contributing Photographer

While fun masks can express personality, they can’t make up for the lack of facial expressions, she said.

“You can never replace seeing someone’s entire face and being able to see if they’re, you know, are they smiling?” Chessher said. “As a professor standing up there, you want to know, did that point hit home? I tried to make a joke. Did anyone receive that joke?”

Goldberg stressed the importance of everyone wearing a mask, regardless of the mask’s appearance.

“If you have a pretty mask or not, wear it, because we need to all wear masks,” Goldberg said. “And if getting a nice one that has a pattern or a fun color or an interesting fabric is going to encourage you more to wear it, then go for it.”