SPD investigates several burglaries near campus

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a recent series of reported burglaries near the Syracuse University campus, SU’s Department of Public Safety announced in a campus-wide email Wednesday.

The reported burglaries took place in the University Neighborhood. Burglars reportedly entered properties and vehicles through open or unlocked doors and windows.

DPS advised all SU students to protect themselves by locking all doors and windows on homes and vehicles, reporting all suspicious people and activity, and storing valuable items in secure places.

SPD responded to burglary calls on both Ackerman and Comstock avenues on Friday.