SA plans to make SU campus more accessible to students with disabilities

Syracuse University’s Student Association is working with the university’s Center for Disability Resources on several initiatives to make campus more accessible to students with disabilities, SA President Justine Hastings said at Monday’s Assembly meeting.

The new initiatives include cooperating with Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, to ensure that all on-campus buildings are accessible and incorporating American Sign Language as a recognized language in SU’s curriculum.

Paula Possenti-Perez, director of the CDR, also presented to SA Monday night, urging members to work towards accessibility and inclusion on the SU campus. While it is paramount that SU students have access to disability resources, there are several issues with how students can access them, Possenti-Perez said.

“The Student Association unequivocally supports students with disabilities,” Hastings said. “We are working with Paula and the Center for Disability Resources to widely disseminate information about their role in supporting students, accommodations, and disability-related housing needs.”

In order for students to have access to disability resources, they must reach out to CDR and report their disabilities. Possenti-Perez expressed concerns that white students at SU feel more comfortable than students of color in reporting their disabilities.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of history around disability and whiteness, so that’s problematic,” Possenti-Perez said. “And then we have an under-representation, if we look at the international population. Our representation should represent the overall population.”

Hastings said SA is working closely with the School of Education as well as the College of Arts and Sciences to incorporate ASL as a recognized language. While the School of Education currently teaches ASL, the College of Arts and Sciences still has to approve the course to incorporate ASL as a recognized language, she said.

Other Business: