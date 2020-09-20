SA to partner with mental health organization that offers support 24/7

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Student Association is working to create a partnership with My Student Support Program, a mental health organization geared toward college students.

My Student Support Program offers college students an app that features fitness lessons, health assessments and mental health support 24/7, said Colleen Hunter, the organization’s director.

SA President Justine Hastings said the program could be especially useful for Syracuse University students this semester as they deal with the stress stemming from COVID-19 and a national reckoning on racial justice.

“I recognize that this continues to be a difficult time for many of us dealing with anxiety, change, uncertainty and loss,” Hastings said. “I feel very strongly that we need to meet this moment with full support of our students and their needs.”

Hastings and SA Vice President Ryan Golden plan to meet with Cory Wallack, the executive director of health and wellness at the Barnes Center at The Arch, on Monday to discuss the possibility of implementing My Student Support Program at SU, Hastings said.

The app offers anonymous health assessments for depression, general anxiety and substance abuse. After taking the assessments, the app may prompt students to call or text a counselor or to read certain content, Hunter said.

My Student Support Program connects students with counselors and clinicians of the student’s native language and culture. Content, chat messages and phone conversations available through the app are available in French, Spanish, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Korean and Cantonese.

The app also connects students to counselors who can empathize with their experiences, Hunter said.

“A student who identifies as queer may want to meet with a counselor that specializes in LGBTQIA+ support. A Black student may want to meet with a Black counselor. An international student from Brazil may want to request a Portuguese speaking clinician,” Hunter said.

All SU students would be able to use the app, even if they are studying remotely this year, Hunter said.

When speaking with counselors and clinicians, students can consent to share their information with the university, but they do not have to, Hunter said. If a student does not consent, the organization will not disclose any of their identifying information to SU, she said.

“My hope is that more students reach out for support services and seek the help that they need and deserve,” Hastings said.