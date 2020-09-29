SA lists theme days for upcoming Mental Health Awareness Week

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Student Association is making final preparations for its annual Mental Health Awareness week, which is set to take place from Oct. 5 to 9.

Amanda Byrne, a sophomore political science major and co-chair of SA’s Student Life Committee, highlighted several initiatives planned for Mental Health Awareness Week at Monday’s Assembly meeting.

Each day of Mental Health Awareness Week will have a different theme to highlight various aspects of mental health awareness. There will be a day devoted to self-care, mental health for marginalized communities, forming healthy habits, mental health and the arts and the outdoors.

Weeklong activities include ribbon tying on the Quad and sending postcards to friends, Bryne said. There will be tabling on the quad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The information and activities at each of the tables will fit the theme of the day, she said.

Byrne also encouraged students to utilize Listeners on Call, a mental health platform that provides a peer-to-peer listening service. SA recently secured 1,000 free minutes of calls for SU students to use to access the platform.

Because mental health affects every student differently, Byrne said she wants to hear from students, regardless if they are an SA member. The Student Life Committee holds meetings every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.

“(Mental Health Awareness Week) will help equip students with the tools to take care of their mental health and check in on friends,” Byrne said.