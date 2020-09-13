SA to host student-led focus groups that will make recommendations to DPS

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Student Association is partnering with a third-party organization to facilitate several student focus groups about improving the Department of Public Safety.

The focus groups, which will take place three times a day from Monday to Friday, are the result of mounting student concerns about the department’s conduct, said Kailee Vick, SA chief of staff. After the focus groups conclude, Vick will send the notes to InterFaith Works’ El-Hindi Center for Dialogue, an organization that works with schools and other organizations to promote discussions about racial and social equity.

The El-Hindi Center will use the discussion notes to craft recommendations for DPS.

“The goal here is for us to take student feedback and create actionable recommendations for change for the department,” Vick said.

Advertisement

#NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, held an 8-day sit-in at the Barnes Center at The Arch last November and occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall for 31 days in the spring. The movement, which arose following a string of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents at or near SU, has criticized DPS for its treatment of students of color and for not disclosing racist incidents.

During the first three days of the movement’s Crouse-Hinds occupation, DPS sealed off the building, preventing food and supplies from reaching the students inside, although the department insisted they were able to leave the building at any time. Officers also struggled physically with protesters outside the building during multiple interactions.

Videos and photos showed DPS Deputy Chief John Sardino reaching for his holster during a struggle with students outside Crouse-Hinds.

In response to DPS’ treatment of the student protesters, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced in February that former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is conducting an independent review of DPS

“SA leadership definitely wanted to do something with DPS given that there were many student concerns with DPS,” SA President Justine Hastings said.

Students who want to participate in the focus groups should sign up at least 48 hours in advance. An SA volunteer will attend each focus group to take notes about the discussion, leaving out names and any other identifying information about the students participating.

Vick plans to hold biweekly meetings with DPS to discuss the recommendations, she said.

While SU has hosted focus groups in collaboration with DPS in the past, SA chose to involve a third party to ensure the students involved are comfortable, Vick said.

“We didn’t know if students would be comfortable with being really open and candid,” Vick said. “We want these focus groups to be useful. We want them to actually represent student feedback and student perspective.”

Hastings said the discussions are necessary to address student concerns and to push for DPS reform.

“There are many varying student concerns in relation to DPS,” Hastings said. “Students deserve an opportunity to express those concerns in a confidential way and then have their recommendations and feedback be sent to DPS so they can take the necessary action steps to reform.”