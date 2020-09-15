Resident advisers demand hazard pay, more PPE

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A group of Syracuse University resident advisers presented a list of nine demands to the Office of Student Living Tuesday.

The demands include adding a hazard pay for RAs due to their potential exposure to COVID-19, providing more personal protective equipment for RAs and clarifying the role of RAs if the university were to shut down due to a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

“It is imperative that these concerns are addressed in a timely manner for the safety of the Resident Advisors and the residents of residence halls across the Syracuse University campus,” the RAs wrote in their list of demands.

The RAs suggested a biweekly hazard pay of $12 per hour for two additional hours of work per week enforcing SU’s public health guidelines. The hazard pay would also include an additional 20 hours of work from SU’s expanded move-in process, totaling a $620 stipend for each RA throughout the semester.

The demands state that the RAs expect a response from their respective residence hall within one week. According to an email RAs sent to SU personnel, if the university does not respond in a timely manner, the RAs may take “alternative measures.”

Terra Peckskamp, senior director of the Office of Student Living, responded to the RAs’ letter, saying OSL will review the letter and be in touch. “I appreciate you sharing this with us, and the work you all do is valued and appreciated by me and all in OSL,” she wrote.

The RAs’ demands also include providing further clarification on the spring semester move-in process, including whether RAs from coronavirus hotspot states will have to quarantine upon arrival.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory, those traveling to New York from COVID-19 hotspots must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. The order impacted around 3,000 SU students returning to campus this fall.

SU has not yet announced its plans for the spring semester.

The RAs also requested the university not remove their Federal Work-Study eligibility when they accept the position. This has negatively impacted several RAs, according to the list of demands.

Additionally, the RAs demanded a “safe place” place to express concerns regarding their position, high-pressure situations and residents’ emergencies. They also requested increased accountability for Department of Public Safety staff who don’t address violations, including violations of SU’s health guidelines, reported by RAs.

RAs also want their positions to be guaranteed for the spring if they were to leave during the fall semester due to an emergency.

“As Resident Advisors we strive to assist residents in any way, however the personal public health, safety, and financial stress should not be risked when accepting this position,” the RAs said.