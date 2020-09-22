RAs’ Demands, Black Oranges, and the economic impact of no fans

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini to discuss Syracuse University resident advisers’ demands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Humiston also brings Sports Editor Andrew Crane to speak about Black Oranges’ efforts to create social change by founding a social media movement. And Asst. Sports Editor Roshan Fernandez talks about how no crowds at the Carrier Dome will affect local stores and restaurants.

