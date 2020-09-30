Prospective students use virtual programming to see SU campus

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Though prospective students can’t visit Syracuse University for in-person tours this semester, SU admissions officials are working to recruit students who are at home.

SU’s schools and colleges are appealing to prospective students virtually to accommodate coronavirus-related health guidelines. Despite the challenges of adapting to online programming, some admissions officials said the new approach had made SU’s campus more accessible.

“I can’t imagine seeing virtual sessions and virtual programming going away,” said Erin Kaminska, recruitment coordinator for the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. “Providing virtual options can be a positive thing for the college search process. It allows for flexibility and convenience.”

Kathleen Joyce, assistant dean of student recruitment at the College of Engineering and Computer Science, tries to plan programming that accommodates prospective students’ schedules and takes time zone differences into account.

The college used to hold in-person information sessions and tours twice a day. Now, ECS hosts two virtual information sessions twice a week.

“We had to really make a quick shift from a very strong focus on in-person visits to virtual recruitment,” Joyce said. “I’m actually really proud of what we’re doing.”

Other schools and colleges have also been hosting weekly virtual tours and information sessions. Whitman hosts four virtual information sessions each week, Kaminska said.

The Newhouse School of Public Communications has hosted two virtual information sessions and two virtual tours each week, said Wes Whiteside, Newhouse’s associate director of recruitment and diversity.

Virtual recruiting efforts mean that many students will apply to SU without seeing the campus in-person. The online format also gives admissions officials the opportunity to connect with students that would not be able to attend an in-person tour under normal circumstances, Joyce and Whiteside said.

Aside from regular virtual programs, prospective students have opportunities to speak with SU students and officials.

ECS plans to host information sessions that focus on each of the school’s four departments so students can learn more about their intended major, Joyce said. She also plans to host an event for women planning to study engineering.

Joyce and Kaminska have also spent time meeting virtually with prospective students one-on-one.

Whitman recently started hosting student panels, where prospective students can ask current students questions about their experiences at SU, Kaminska said. Prospective students also have the opportunity to talk with Newhouse student ambassadors, Whiteside said.

“Even though it’s not how it’s been done in the past, we can still answer their questions and help them through the process,” Kaminska said. “Nothing compares to being physically on a campus and getting to see every part of the building and getting to meet students and staff in person.”

Although online programming allows for more flexibility in terms of scheduling, the most difficult part of virtual recruitment events is trying to replicate the feeling of being on campus, Joyce and Kaminska said.

Whether the programs are in-person or online, the most important part of the recruitment process is making personal connections with students, Joyce said .

“The whole idea of recruiting is to help build connections,” she said. “I think people are pleasantly surprised even though it’s virtual.”