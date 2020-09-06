Two vehicles that drove by Walnut Park on Sunday morning exchanged gunfire, Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety announced.

Just after midnight, two vehicles drove on East Adams Street past Walnut Avenue and Walnut Place, then continued north onto Comstock Avenue, DPS said in a campus-wide email. At some point, these vehicles exchanged gunfire which could be heard in the Walnut Park area.

No one affiliated with SU was involved in the incident and no injuries have been reported, DPS said.

Both DPS and the Syracuse Police Department responded to Walnut Park after the shots were fired. SPD also dispatched a crime scene unit to the area.

After continuing onto Comstock Avenue, the two vehicles turned onto East Genesee Street and headed away from campus, DPS said in the statement. It is unclear where exactly the vehicles exchanged gunfire.