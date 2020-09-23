Passenger on SU Centro buses tests positive for COVID-19

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A passenger who rode several Centro bus routes that serve Syracuse University tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing other riders, the Onondaga County Health Department confirmed Wednesday.

Health department investigators are working to identify anyone the rider came into close contact with and will reach out to them, the health department said in a press release.

People who rode these bus routes on Sept. 16 and 17 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, the health department said:

Route SU 344-Connective Corridor, from College Place to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, on Wednesday, Sept.16 between 9 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

Route SU 443-Connective Corridor, from the Nancy Cantor Warehouse to College Place, on Wednesday, Sept. 16 between noon and 12:25 p.m.

Route SU 43-Main Campus, from the intersection of Van Buren and Henry Streets to the SU Comstock Art Facility, on Thursday, Sept. 17 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

SU 344-South Campus to College Place, on Thursday, Sept. 17 between 12:14 p.m. and 12:21 p.m.