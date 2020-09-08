Pandemic creates fewer employment opportunities for college graduates

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF graduates entering the job market have faced unprecedented rates of unemployment and fragile work environments, according to recent data.

The United States’ unemployment rate remains considerably higher than usual — at 8.4% as of August — even though the job market added 1.4 million jobs that month, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

While some professions might prosper after the pandemic, COVID-19 could negatively affect others for years to come, said Meheli Basu, an assistant professor of marketing at SU.

Graduates entering fields where working from home is feasible have a better chance of finding work. But it could still take up to two years for the economy to return to its “normal state,” she said.

Advertisement

“Any kind of service industry, such as retailers and entertainment, aren’t thriving,” Basu said. “That’s a major concern.”

Workers with a college degree have fared better in finding work during the pandemic, but still see considerable unemployment rates, according to data from the Pew Research Center. The unemployment rate in May was 7.2% among workers with a bachelor’s degree or some higher education, while the rate jumped to 15% among workers with only a high school diploma.

Andrew Meashaw graduated from SUNY-ESF in the spring. The pandemic has made it much harder for him to find a job.

He was eventually able to secure a position at the Smithsonian Marine Station, a research center specializing in marine biodiversity and ecosystems of Florida, but his June start date was pushed back to August.

Chantelle Boateng, who graduated from SU this spring with a masters degree in magazine, news and online journalism, hasn’t been able to find a job in her field since graduating. In some cases, employers haven’t even responded to her applications.

The lack of progress is disappointing, but it’s not surprising given the virus’s impact on the economy, Boateng said.

“Many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19,” she said. “I think over time it will get better when we all come together to do our part in order for all of us to get back to our lives.”

Even as the economy restarts, businesses may not resume work as usual, said Alfonso Flores-Lagunes, an economics professor at SU. The rapid shift to remote work during the pandemic could continue to impact the job market even after the pandemic ends, he said.

As of July, one in four people worked from home. Some businesses may opt to keep remote work options available even after the pandemic is over, Flores-Lagunes said, while others might close their physical offices entirely due to financial constraints.

“The economy will eventually go back to normal, but the negative is some businesses might not be able to come back,” Flores-Lagunes said.

While Meashaw was able to find work for now, he isn’t sure he’ll have many options going forward.

“I am hoping that when this opportunity ends in a few months, there will be more jobs in my field, but I am not optimistic,” Meashaw said.