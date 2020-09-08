Opponent Preview: What you need to know about North Carolina

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse is traveling to North Carolina on Saturday to begin its 11-game season against the Tar Heels at noon. The Orange are shorthanded offensively, as running backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard have opted out of the season. Fullback and tight end Chris Elmore has shifted to left guard to replace the injured Dakota Davis.

While this game was not on SU’s original schedule, it was added after the Atlantic Coast Conference moved to a 10-game conference schedule.

Here’s everything to know about North Carolina ahead of its game against Syracuse:

All-time series: Syracuse leads 3-2

Advertisement

Last time they played: Dino Babers turned to then-redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito in the second half, as Eric Dungey was largely ineffective. DeVito commanded a second-half comeback, and Syracuse won 40-37 in double overtime. DeVito threw a touchdown to tie the game with 1:39 left in regulation and forced overtime. He tossed two more in OT, including the game-winner in double OT.

The North Carolina report: North Carolina is a program on the rise both nationally and in the ACC. Since Mack Brown took over at the start of the 2019 season — after the Tar Heels finished 2-9 in 2018 — UNC won seven games, including a Military Bowl domination of Temple. Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell — who was the ACC rookie of the year in his freshman campaign after tossing 38 touchdowns — leads the Tar Heels. Howell and his medley of wide receivers will look to spread out the Orange after finishing third in the ACC in passing success rate in 2019.

The Tar Heels’ offense is not a particularly explosive one, instead relying on a more methodical approach down the field. The Tar Heels were sixth in passing explosiveness, an area where the Orange struggled defensively in 2019. UNC’s effectiveness starts and ends with Howell, who was actually a more efficient passer than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence for most of last season, according to projected points added per play.





How Syracuse beats North Carolina: The only chance SU has of beating UNC is in a low-scoring game. The Orange’s front three have to get after Howell and generate pressure. If they don’t, Howell and his offensive weapons will pick apart the Orange’s secondary. On the other side, SU’s makeshift offense needs to protect DeVito to keep the chains moving. UNC didn’t give up a lot of big plays through the air last season, but they were third-worst in the conference in defensive passing success rate allowed. The Tar Heels can be beat through the air. Establishing the run will be hard for the Orange because of the inexperience in the backfield, so DeVito will have to carry this offense.

Stat to know: 87.9% – UNC’s returning production on offense in 2020.

In the ACC, only Louisville is returning more of its offensive production than North Carolina. The Tar Heels’ three top receivers, its quarterback and its top two running backs all return for an offense that was already one of the league’s best last year.

Betting odds: As of Tuesday night, North Carolina is a 22-point favorite, and the total is 63.5 points.

Player to watch: Dyami Brown, WR, No. 2

Brown was the leading receiver for the Tar Heels in 2019, and he’s back for his junior season in 2020. He caught 51 balls last year, for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns playing opposite fellow wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Newsome also had more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. The SU secondary – arguably its best unit – will face a tough first test Saturday afternoon. Brown runs a 4.36 40-yard-dash and is projected to be around a third-round pick whenever he enters the NFL Draft.