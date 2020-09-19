Loretta Lynch releases proposed framework on DPS review board

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch released a proposed framework for Syracuse University’s Public Safety Community Review Board on Friday, which would review complaints against SU’s Department of Public Safety.

The framework, which Lynch developed based on feedback from members of the SU community, is not final and is meant to facilitate continued discussion, she said.

SU will establish its Public Safety Community Review Board during the 2020-21 school year. The board is one of the first concrete measures to emerged from Lynch’s review of the department.

Lynch’s review is a result of growing concerns about how DPS engages with the campus community.

#NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall for 31 days last semester to protest SU’s response to a slew of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents reported on or near campus. DPS sealed the building off for two days at the start of the occupation, preventing outside food and supplies from entering. SU provided food to the protesters.

Protesters who gathered outside Crouse-Hinds physically struggled with DPS officers multiple times during the occupation. One video posted to social media shows DPS Associate Chief John Sardino reaching for his holster during a struggle with protesters.

Under Lynch’s proposed framework, board members will hear appeals from certain DPS findings, review and comment on new DPS policies and training procedures and publish an annual report that reviews how DPS handles issues.

The Board will consist of two undergraduate students, one graduate student, two faculty members, two administrators and two staff members. Board members should elect a chairperson and attend annually a day of anti-bias training.

Members review DPS investigations of officers that have been accused of misconduct and may agree or disagree with the results of the investigations. They may also reopen the investigation.

In evaluating cases, the board will have the authority to review video footage, written witness statements and other items that were part of its investigation record. The board will submit its recommendations to Chancellor Kent Syverud. to make the final decision.

Lynch encouraged members of the SU community to review the framework and to send feedback.

“We are also planning a virtual town hall in the coming weeks at which we will be able to hear directly your thoughts and suggestions,” Lynch said in an email Friday.

We will share details on how to participate soon.”