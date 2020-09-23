Latino organizations share COVID-19 resources, promote heritage month

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Jesús Rolón founded the Latino Professional Social Group of CNY to serve as a network for members of the Latino community. Now, the organization is one of several in central New York providing the community with resources and support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Latino Professional Social Group of CNY, along with Nosotros Radio and CNY Latino, has shared information on COVID-19 from health authorities and nonprofits and has provided support to residents on an individual basis.

COVID-19 disproportionately affects Latino and Hispanic people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Raising awareness about health guidelines, best practices and resources is important, said Marisol Hernandez, editor-in-chief of CNY Latino. The media consortium includes a bilingual newspaper and a radio talk show.

The talk show’s segments have featured doctors and other experts who have given guidance to the community during the pandemic. The CNY Latino newspaper prints articles in both Spanish and English and includes COVID-19 resources for central New York residents.

“We provide this information in Spanish, because some people that do not speak English will not know this information if it were not for us and our contribution to bringing basic education to the community,” Hernandez said.

The Latino Professional Social Group of CNY is a network in which all members support one another, Rolón said. In the past, the group has supported people affected by Hurricane Maria and earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

When one family or individual needs help, other members of the group will come together to support them. The type of support the organization gives depends on the situation, and the group strives to be present and support multiple causes in the community.

The group’s members have continued to support one another during the pandemic while upholding safety precautions, which has been challenging to adapt to, Rolón said. One way the organization has continued to offer help is by working in smaller groups.

“We need to reinvent the way we do things, but we need to continue working,” Rolón said. “We need to continue showing members that we’re a strong community.”

Fanny Villarreal, the founder and executive director of Nosotros Radio, has used the radio station to provide education and support to the Latino community.

When Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gave briefings on COVID-19 in the county, Villarreal translated the information into Spanish and posted the translations on Facebook Live. Nosotros Radio’s talk shows have also featured information and resources on COVID-19.

“When we were on air, we were talking constantly about the importance of getting educated about what COVID-19 was and where the services were,” Villarreal said.

Nosotros Radio shared information during the programs about child care resources and the 211 resource line, as well as the phone numbers of Upstate University Hospital and the Syracuse Community Health Center, which was administering COVID-19 tests.

In the early months of the pandemic, Nosotros Radio never closed its doors and was working more than ever before, Villarreal said. The station was constantly providing education about hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks, as well as giving out masks and hand sanitizer to community members.

Villarreal talked over the phone with many residents who called to ask questions or share their experiences. The community needed information, but it also needed to be uplifted, and Nosotros Radio strived to maintain a positive message to encourage listeners, Villarreal said.

“We were 100% positive, because what people needed is, they needed to keep their faith going and not be afraid of what could happen,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal still keeps masks in her car and gives them out to people she sees who are not wearing face coverings. Other people in her office do the same, she said.

CNY Latino’s website includes a coronavirus reference page that lists health guidelines, food pantries and educational websites. The page also includes resources designated for specific cities in the area.

With many events held in virtual formats, she wanted to make sure the educational information and resources were also available virtually, in addition to the radio show.

It’s not all sad information though, Hernandez said. The CNY Latino newspaper has also featured events that other organizations are hosting for Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month, which began on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.

Latino Professional Social Group of CNY has also focused on celebrating Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing messages on social media that recognize community members. The celebration of Latino culture is more important than ever, as many people are isolated during the pandemic, Hernandez said.

“Being able to go into a Zoom meeting or a Facebook Live gathering where you can see people dancing and celebrating your own culture, and where you can hear people that are from your culture talking about what they have done or how they have moved forward with the pandemic and their life, it’s important for them to see it and to celebrate,” Hernandez said.