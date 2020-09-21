Last Chance for Change, Steve Smith’s family rally for 2nd day of protests

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Last Chance for Change marched for a second time on Monday to protest Syracuse Police Department officers’ shooting of Steve Smith.

Two SPD officers shot and killed Smith on Sept. 4 during an exchange of gunfire at the Sunoco Gas Station on North State Street, according to SPD. Chief Kenton Buckner has said the department placed the two officers on leave as an investigation into the shooting proceeds.

Buckner did not comment on who shot first in the altercation, and SPD has not released the identities of the officers involved. The department will release body camera footage from the shooting at “the appropriate time,” he said during a Sept. 4 press conference.

Last Chance for Change first protested Smith’s killing Saturday, when several dozen organizers marched through the city and blocked intersections, including the one adjacent to the Sunoco where SPD officers shot Smith.

Advertisement

About 30 organizers gathered again Monday at 5:30 p.m. to protest Smith’s killing and to stand in solidarity with his family. The family has yet to receive an autopsy report from the killing, Smith’s mother said at Monday night’s rally.

Dramar Felton, an organizer with Last Chance for Change, invited organizers to meet again outside ITC Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Organizers said they plan to march for 40 days or until they get the justice they demand for Smith.

Last Chance for Change previously marched for 40 days over May, June and July in the wake of a Minneapolis’ police officer killing of George Floyd. The movement was one of 14 local advocacy groups to issue nine demands in June for reforming the Syracuse Police Department. The demands include demilitarizing the police force and removing school resource officers from the Syracuse City School District.

Felton led the march that began outside the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central.

“What’s his name?” Felton shouted, leading the crowd as it marched down South State Street.

Other demonstrators replied, “Steve Smith.”

The march stopped at about 6 p.m. outside SPD headquarters, where organizers redirected their chants toward the building.

“It doesn’t have to do with us. It’s something to do with them,” Felton said, pointing at the Public Safety Building behind them. “They need to know our lives matter.”

Smith’s family and friends attended the rally, including his aunt, who criticized how the local media has portrayed Smith.

Smith’s parents also spoke in front of SPD headquarters, demanding more information from the department.

“We have yet to get the footage. We have yet to get anything that we’re entitled to,” Smith’s mother said. “We want it, and we want it today. We have no information.”

“We want the truth,” Smith’s father said.

The march resumed around 7 p.m., with organizers walking down South State Street to return to their meeting spot outside ITC.

“I hope to see all your beautiful faces tomorrow,” Felton said. “We’re going to keep going ‘till we get justice.”