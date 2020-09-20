Last Chance for Change protests SPD shooting of man on North Side

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Last Chance for Change marched through downtown Syracuse Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Steve Smith by Syracuse Police Department officers.

Two SPD officers shot and killed Smith on Sept. 4 during an exchange of gunfire at a Sunoco on State Street, SPD Chief Kenton Buckner said in a press conference that afternoon, according to Syracuse.com. Bucker said the department has placed the two officers involved in the altercation on leave as an investigation into the shooting proceeds.

Buckner did not comment on who shot first in the altercation and has not released the identities of the officers involved. The department will release body camera footage from the shooting at “the appropriate time,” he said during the press conference.

Several dozen demonstrators at Saturday’s protest chanted Smith’s name as they marched through the streets, flanked by cars. Protesters also blocked traffic at multiple intersections, including one intersection adjacent to the location where SPD officers shot Smith.

One demonstrator who spoke at the march decried how the police department and local media, including Syracuse.com, have portrayed Smith. SPD did not immediately try to contact Smith’s family after the shooting, and they had to take it upon themselves to identify his body at the morgue after the officers killed him, the demonstrator said.

“That’s how crazy, and sick, and sadistic the police department is right now,” one demonstrator said. “They thought that (Smith) was someone no one was gonna know, because it happened on the North Side.”

According to an Instagram post by Last Chance for Change, Smith’s friends and family attended the march.

As the protesters encircled the intersection beside the Sunoco, another demonstrator said that city residents need to continue fighting for change, referencing Last Chance for Change’s forty consecutive days of marching over the summer. In the wake of those marches, local activist groups brought a list of demands to Mayor Ben Walsh, several of which Walsh agreed to.

“We got to make a change, and if we don’t do it now, we’re never gonna do it,” the demonstrator said. “We marched for 40 days last time. If we got to do another 40 days, we will.”